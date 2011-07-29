Tiger Woods Is Coming Back To Golf Next Week

Photo: Splash News/Radar

Tiger Woods announced today that he will enter next week’s Bridgestone Invitational, his competitive event since May.It’s hard to believe he’ll be effective, considering the fact that he fired his caddy this week and apparently hasn’t hit a golf ball in months.



But with the PGA Championship looming one week after Bridgestone, he needs to get back on the course to have any chance to compete in the final major of the year.

Woods has won this particular World Golf Championship event seven times in the past.

The Golf Channel reports that Bryon Bell will replace Stevie Williams as Tiger’s bag man. Bell is a childhood friend and business partner of Tiger, who has caddied for him three times in the past, including a victory at the 1999 Buick Invitational.

However, Bell was also caught up in Woods’ recent sex scandal, when it was alleged that he helped orchestrate some of Tiger’s extra-marital affairs.

