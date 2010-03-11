Tiger Woods Is Coming Back, Baby!

So much for going away for a long period of sex rehab and life in a monastery.



Tiger Woods is coming back.

Well, it looks like it.

According to the golf media, he’s been spotted in Florida working with a swing coach. That can only mean one thing, really.

So, which tournament?

We’ve predicted that it will be the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 25 at Bay Hill.

