Tiger Woods' Appearance Fee Is Now $3 Million, But One Tournament Said No Thanks

Photo: AP

Despite his problems both on the course and off, Tiger Woods is still demanding $3 million from tournaments just to show up. And according to DohaNews.com (via Devil Ball Golf) at least one overseas tournament feels Tiger is no longer worth the price.Hassan al Nuaimi, the president of the Qatar Golf Association explained in a press conference why Tiger was not going to play in the tournament:



“Tiger Woods demands $3 million just for an appearance, if he were to compete in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters,” said al Nuaimi. “[$3 million] is not worth paying for a tournament of $2.5 million prize money.”

Tiger is not the only high-profile player that is having trouble collecting multi-million appearance fees. Rory McIlroy recently raised his appearance fee to $2 million. The Australian Open was prepared to pay McIlroy his original $1 million fee, but backed out after the price was raised.

One has to wonder if the players have finally overpriced their services and if this will lead to a backlash against appearance fees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.