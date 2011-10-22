Tiger Woods Is Breaking In His New Caddy Very Slowly

Tiger Woods recently hired a new caddy, and judging by their first tournament, this is not going to be a relationship that is built overnight.



During the Frys.com Open, their first tournament together, Tiger refused to take advice from Joe LaCava on club selection or reading putts. LaCava was told to just watch Tiger play for a week.

Afterwards, Tiger gave an example of how his new caddy needs to make some adjustments…

“When it rained on Thursday, we had four towels in the bag…I’ve never seen four towels in my golf bag. Well, [LaCava’s former boss] Freddie [Couples] doesn’t use gloves, so out of habit, he just had all these towels in the bag. I was like, ‘What the hell are you doing with all these towels?’ So I said, ‘We don’t need that many towels.”‘

What is curious, is that LaCava worked Dustin Johnson’s bag in between Couple and Woods. So either it never rained while LaCava was employed by Johnson, or Johnson just didn’t care that LaCava put four towels in the bag. And if the latter, it is that attention to detail that could be an eye-opening experience for LaCava under Woods.

