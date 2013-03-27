Tiger Woods Is Once Again Dominating Because He Is Putting Better Than Ever

In five PGA Tour events this season, Tiger Woods has three wins and is once again on top of the World Golf Rankings. And while many won’t believe Tiger is back until he wins a major, in some respects, he is actually playing better than ever.



So far this season, Woods has gained 1.48 strokes each round on the average golfer just with his putter (Strokes Gained-Putting). That is easily the best mark on the PGA Tour this season, and the highest mark of his career since the stat began being tracked in 2004. His previous high was 0.87 strokes in 2009, the season before his personal life fell apart. And in 2010, that number fell all the way to -0.03, the only year he was a below-average putter.

The result of his newfound putting dominance is a career-low in 3-putt frequency (1.39%) and a career-high 64.29% birdies or better on par-5s. So yeah, Tiger is back, and he is doing it with the putter…

Data via PGATour.com

