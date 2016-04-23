Tiger Woods could be less than two weeks away from returning

Tiger Woods might be back on the golf course sooner than anyone predicted.

On Friday, Golf Digest’s Tim Rosaforte tweeted that based on how Woods is progressing from multiple back surgeries, the 14-time major champion could make his return to competitive golf at the Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off at Quail Hollow on May 2. In other words, Tiger could be back in less than two weeks.

Based on his progress it makes sense @TigerWoods comes back sooner than later. Indications point to @WellsFargoGolf–@THEPLAYERSChamp return.

— Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforte) April 22, 2016

Woods’ status has been up in the air over the past few months, and the timetable for his return has been a complete mystery. He’s needed three back surgeries in the past seven months, and in February he dejectedly told reporters that he saw no light at the end of the tunnel.

But at an amateur clinic in Sage Valley, South Carolina this week, Woods was captured on video hitting irons and woods off a tee. This is as encouraging a sign as we’ve seen:

Now, one positive report is not confirmation that Woods will return at Wells Fargo. And even if he’s able to swing fully through all his clubs, questions remain about his physical condition — namely, how his back will deal with four rounds in four days, and all that walking. Only time will tell, but for now it’s undoubtedly encouraging to hear a positive report about Woods’ status, and to see him swinging his driver again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.