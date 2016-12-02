Tiger Woods just hit a golf shot in a tournament for the first time in 16 months

Tiger is back!

Tiger Woods teed off Thursday afternoon at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, his first golf shot in an official tournament in 466 days.

Woods, who has always struggled a bit on the first tee, pulled his opening drive to the left, just missing a bunker and landing in the rough.

It wasn’t the prettiest shot ever, hitting into the wind, but Tiger is back, and that is good.





