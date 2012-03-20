Did Tiger Woods Suffer His Career-Shattering Injury While Training To Become A Navy SEAL?

Photo: www.flickr.com and AP

Tiger Woods’ former coach Hank Haney claims that Tiger tore his ACL while training with the Navy SEALs in 2007, the New York Times revealed in their review of Haney’s new book yesterday.Woods previously said he injured himself will jogging. But Haney writes otherwise, the Times says:



Haney grew concerned about Woods’s workouts and his focus on weight lifting. Haney thought Woods was “inordinately interested in muscle-building,” which Haney believed did not help Woods’s game and led to injuries. He says that Woods injured his right Achilles’ tendon doing Olympic-style lifts, not while running during testing for new Nike shoes, as he publicly stated.

Golf Digest first revealed Tiger’s odd obsession with the SEALs in an excerpt of Haney’s book a few weeks ago. At the time, it seemed like a minor, wacky anecdote.

But if Haney is to be believed, the obsession actually did some real damage to Tiger’s golf game. Woods has had four surgeries on that knee, and hasn’t won a major since 2008.

