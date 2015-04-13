Tiger Woods says he popped a joint back into place and kept playing after hitting a tree root at the Masters

A mildly disappointing final round for Tiger Woods at the Masters turned worrisome when he clipped what appeared to be a tree root on a shot and tweaked his wrist.

On the 9th hole he hit his drive into the right pine straw. When he hit his approach shot, he caught a piece of a root and immediately looked to be in discomfort.

After the round he told CBS: “A bone kind of popped out and a joint kind of went out of place, but I put it back in.”

You can see the piece of wood fly up in the air:







He made par on the hole and didn’t seek the help of the trainer. But on his next drive his nearly shanked it and held his wrist. He ended up making bogey:

If he did pop something back in place, either CBS didn’t catch it on the broadcast or it wasn’t obvious.

It had been an encouraging week for Tiger up to that point. His 4-under 68 on Saturday was the best round we’ve seen from him since 2013. Even with a lacklustre final round, the fact that he contended at the Masters after an eight-week hiatus was good.

The injury, especially if it’s serious (as the post-round “a bone popped out” claim suggests), will complicate that.

