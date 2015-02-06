Tiger Woods pulls out of tournament with a back injury after 11 holes

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with an apparent back injury.

He limped off the course after 11 holes.

He missed most of the 2014 season after undergoing back surgery, and has struggled ever since.

Coming into the tournament the golf world feared he had the yips, now it appears he has something even worse to worry about.

His player partner, Billy Horschel, was reportedly picking up Tiger’s tees for most of the round after he clearly had trouble bending over.

It’s his third WD in the last calendar year.

Tiger’s round was delayed more than two hours because of fog. He said after the round that the delay lead to his discomfort.

Tiger says he began feeling discomfort during the 2 1/2-hour fog delay. Says he couldn’t “get his glutes activated,” whatever that means.

Tiger says this is a different pain: “It’s just my glutes are shutting off. They don’t activate, hence it goes into my lower back.”

Tiger has been unable to stay healthy over the last five years. If you care at all about golf, it’d been sad to watch one of the best players ever struggle to find his swing when his body isn’t right.

