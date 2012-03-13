Tiger Woods Got Hurt Yesterday, And Now His Future Is Uncertain Again

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods abruptly pulled out of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami yesterday with an Achilles injury.Now his status in lead up to the Masters is once again unclear.



This is a huge season for Tiger. After fighting through injuries for the better part of three years, it seemed like he was finally in the clear. We all thought this was the year we were finally going to find out if he was done for good.

But now he’s banged up again — and even worse, the injury is to the same leg on which he has had four knee surgeries and one Achilles injury already.

There are a few points of optimism here:

Tiger said he would have played through the injury in the past, but felt like he needed to be cautious. Tiger described the injury as “tightness” that grew progressively worse over the course of the day. We aren’t doctors, but that sounds much better than if he all of a sudden felt something snap and had to call it quits.

So keep an eye out for updates over the next week or so. It’d be a huge blow to the PGA and Tiger if he was hurt for the Masters in April.

