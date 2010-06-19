Tiger Woods Sex Scandal Costs Management Company IMG $4.6 Million In Fees

IMG, Tiger Woods’ sports management company, lost $4.6 million in fees due to Tiger Woods extra-marital indiscretions, according to a CNBC report.
The report also suggests that Tiger’s personal losses from the same deals cost him between $23 and $30 million, based upon what is assumed to be a 15-20% fee to IMG in his contract.
The main deals Tiger lost last year were with Accenture and AT&T. Just this February, he also lost his Gatorade contract.
