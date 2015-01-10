Awesome Video Of Tiger Woods Hitting A Hole In One And Going Bonkers In 1997

Tiger Woods announced on his website that he’s playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at the end of January.

The Phoenix Open is unique because the crowds are loud and rowdy and there’s stadium-style seating on the par-three 16th hole.

Tiger hasn’t played there since 2001.

In 1997, the 16th hole was the site of one of the coolest moments of Tiger’s career. In front of a boisterous crowd, the 21-year-old phenom dropped a hole in one and the whole place exploded. He then raised the roof while strutting down the fairway.

Turn the volume up on this golf highlight:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Look at him:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.