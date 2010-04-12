It's Official: Tiger Woods Has Learned Nothing

Hell, yes, I’m still a sore loser.

Count us among the fools who thought that five months of global humiliation might have taught Tiger Woods a thing or two.How silly we were.



Yes, Tiger may have learned that banging porn stars every chance he gets isn’t a profitable business or marriage decision, and he may have learned to control that impulse (time will tell). But Tiger certainly hasn’t gained a new sense of humility or grace or appreciation for the amazing accomplishments of his fellow men.

Basically, as Tiger revealed immediately after walking off the course yesterday, he’s still the worst loser in the field. Offered the chance to tip his hat to the several players who kicked his arse — and, more importantly, thank fans who offered him tremendous support all week despite his pathetic personal behaviour — Tiger summed up the week as follows:

“I finished fourth.”

This was apparently self-evidently a disastrous outcome — one that justified Tiger’s sullen, arrogant, and classless tone and refusal to acknowledge the amazing performance of those who defeated him.

Nothing about, “I just want to say that it’s great to be back out here.” Nothing about, “I just want to thank everyone who supported me all week — I’ll forever be grateful for that.” Nothing about, “I want to congratulate Phil and Lee and KJ and Anthony for playing awesome today.” None of that.

Instead, Tiger went on to complain that he just hit the ball worse and worse as the week went on and that people were making way too big a deal about his being visibly pissed about this. Basically, he seemed to be saying, people are making way too big a deal about the way I behave (not just on the golf course), and I’m not going to start smiling and handing out flowers and kissing babies to be more popular. That’s just the way I am.

And that’s fair. That’s just the way he is:

The best golfer in history. And an arsehole.

