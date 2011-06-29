Tiger Woods has a beard.



This could be very good news for golf fans.

Why?

There’s a theory that the reason Tiger Woods has played so poorly of late is that he feels guilty about all the awful things he did to his ex-wife.

There’s also a theory out there that suggests that men who usually don’t wear beards grow them when they want to reflect an inner change on the outside.

So…maybe the beard means Tiger has come to terms with himself and is ready to give young Rory McIllroy a run for his money.

We hope so.

The beard:

