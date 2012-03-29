The 10 Biggest Revelations From Hank Haney's Tell-All Book About Tiger Woods

Photo: AP

Hank Haney’s much-ballyhooed book, “The Big Miss,” is a treasure trove of Tiger Woods rumours and innuendo.There’s some really great insight into Tiger’s ups and downs as a golfer (and a bunch of wonky golf-speak about the minute details of Tiger’s swing).



But there’s also a whole lot of gossipy tidbits that should get copies of this thing flying off the shelves.

We read the book so you don’t have to, and picked out the most important things we learned.

Tiger was prepared to quit golf and join the military Tiger's military obsession started with video games and boot camp documentaries. But it quickly escalated into something bigger and weirder. The books claims Tiger went on a three-day parachuting excursion, got shot with a rubber bullet, and employed a 'weird' ex-military guy who claimed he could communicate with Tiger's dead father. It also says he was fully prepared to leave the game to join the Navy SEALs before being talked down by his agent. Hank Haney only got paid $50,000 per year, with a $25,000 bonus for winning majors $50k sounds like a ridiculously low salary for the guy in charge of the best golfer on in the world. But Haney didn't really complain about it, saying the job enhanced his brand and raised his profile. Plus his golf schools were raking in cash so he didn't really need the money. Tiger has a mental block when he uses the driver Haney writes about his own case of the 'driver yips' and how it informed his attempts to correct the one big weakness in Tiger's game -- inconsistency with the driver. He says that Tiger was afraid with the driver in his hands in competition (he hit the driver great on the range), and that it might be unsolvable at this point in his career. He did have one big fix -- a low stinger that Tiger could hit well 100% of the time -- but he quit before Tiger fully incorporated it into his game. OMG! Useless gossip! There are all sorts of petty, juicy bits in this book. Including: Tiger owned a tricked-out golf cart.

Tiger didn't offer people popsicles.

Tiger is a bad tipper.

Tiger refused to give little kids autographs.

Tiger lied to the media sometimes. They mean nothing and give us no real insight. But who doesn't love a good bit of gossip? Haney tells a weird story about how he saw Tiger surfing gossip sites on his mobile phone while the two were riding in the car together at the 2010 Masters. Even worse, he was reading comment section. WHY? Steve Williams asked for a raise the first time he talked to Tiger after the scandal We all know Stevie was angry that Tiger wouldn't return his calls in the aftermath of his sex scandal. But that wasn't all -- the first time Tiger and Williams had a sit-down talk after the scandal, Stevie asked him for a raise, and Tiger was taken aback. Haney didn't say if Williams got the raise. We now know why Tiger keeps changing his swing Tiger's penchant for changing his swing flies in the face of the old 'if it ain't broke...' adage. He changed after he dominated the Masters in 1997. He changed after he dominated Pebble Beach in 2000. And he changed after Haney quit in 2010. Haney says that Tiger always changes his swing as a way to stay motivated. Whereas most players just practice 'maintenance' at a certain point, Tiger has a compulsion to keep getting better and better. Haney says that he sometimes had to make small changes feel like big changes so Tiger would keep working hard. Tiger is kind of a nerd Haney doesn't give us a whole lot of insight into the inner life of Tiger Woods. But he does harp on one point: Tiger is a nerd. He played a lot of video games. He loved South Park. And he enjoyed hanging out with 'nerdy' friends more than famous ones like Michael Jordan or Charles Barkley. Tiger's injury problems came after taking up extreme training exercises This is probably the most substantive revelation in the book. Sometime around 2006-07, Tiger kicked his workout regimen up a notch. He bulked up, and started going on crazy military training excursions. Haney says that Tiger was naturally slender, and he ignored a doctor's advice when he told him to lose weight. Tiger has had four knee surgeries and a serious achilles injury. But Haney says he never saw him get hurt on a golf course. Getting arthroscopic knee surgery right after the 2008 Masters probably did some serious damage Tiger was undergoing a knee scope after the Masters when doctors discovered that his ACL was completely torn. After the surgery, Tiger had two stress fractures in his injured knee, but decided to fight through the pain and eventually won the 2008 US Open with a broken leg. Haney says he wishes Tiger would have delayed the initial knee surgery until after the 2008 season so he could give his knee full rest and not put his career at risk. The cause of the downfall Tiger Is Back! But Let's Not Forget The Women Who Brought Him Down >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.