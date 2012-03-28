The Most Absurd Tiger Woods Anecdote From Hank Haney's New Book Involves A Popsicle

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and AP Images

Tiger Woods only cares about his own needs, and that’s part of what makes him a great player, Hank Haney argues in his new book, “The Big Miss.”To demonstrate this point, Haney tells an absurd, admittedly petty story about Tiger hoarding popsicles after dinner.



According to Haney, Tiger would sometimes grab a sugar-free popsicle when the two of them were watching TV together at night. But he would only get one for himself, and never ask Haney if he wanted one.

This irked him because he “really wanted one of those popsicles,” yet he couldn’t figure out how to ask for one.

Eventually Haney worked up the courage to ask, and Tiger told him he could grab one.

Then, Haney writes:

I did, but even after that, Tiger never offered me a popsicle.

This is totally ridiculous (and will probably become some sort of meme). But there’s one legitimate takeaway from the “popsicle story”: Even Tiger’s coach and friend was so intimidated by him that something as little as asking for a snack was an anxiety-inducing experience.

