Tiger Woods Had A Horrible Start At The British Open

Cork Gaines

Tiger Woods got off to a horrible start at the British Open, with a bogey on the first hole. But considering what happened to his tee shot, it could have been a lot worse.

Tiger started the hole by hitting his tee shot well left of the fairway…

Tiger Woods at the British Open

The ball hit a tree and landed in waist-high rough…

The shot was so bad, Tiger decided to hit a provisional tee shot in case the ball was unplayable…

The ball was found and unplayable so Woods chose to take a drop…

But this is where it’s good to be Tiger Woods. Look at the grass now. What was once waist-high grass is now laying flat because of all the spectators rushing to his ball…

Tiger was able to get a good swing on the ball, but hit it into a bunker…

The lie was not bad and Woods was able to hit a nice save out of the sand and left himself with an easy bogey putt…

But considering how the hole started, Woods was lucky to be just 1-over heading to the second hole…

