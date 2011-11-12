Tiger Woods Is Leading The Australian Open

Photo: AP

After shooting a 5-under 67 in the second round, Tiger Woods is on top of the leaderboard at the Australian Open. This is the first time since December, 2010 that Woods is leading a golf tournament at the end of a round.And Woods finally sounds like he is getting his swagger back.



“I played well today…It could have been a little bit lower on my first nine holes because I parred a couple of the par fives. But I felt like I didn’t really miss a shot. It felt like it could easily have been eight or nine under. It feels good to be playing properly.”

Woods leads the tournament by one stroke over Australian Peter O’Malley. Fellow Aussie Jason Day is two strokes back and American Bubba Watson is three back.

Woods hasn’t won a tournament since November, 2009 when he won the JBWere Masters, also held in Australia.

