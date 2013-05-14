Nike Just Unveiled The New $220 Tiger Woods Golf Shoe

Tiger playing in the black TW ’14s

In a good bit of timing, Nike and Tiger Woods unveiled the TW ’14 golf shoe today.



It will be the first golf shoe you can customise with NikeID, and it goes on sale June 7th.

The ID version is $225, and the standard colorways retail for $220.

The biggest tweaks:

There’s adding ventilation

There’s Flywire (those string things) on the sides of the shoe for added supports. Flywire also appears on many Nike’s running shoes

There’s more of a sneaker-like look than your traditional golf shoe.

Tiger debuted them in his win at the players Championship last weekend, wearing the white colorway on Saturday and the black colorway on Sunday.

There’s also a green-blue colorway that’ll be available August 1.

Here are the photos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.