Tiger Woods' New Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Is At The Masters Right Now

For the first time since a mistress scandal brought down his life and career, Tiger Woods has a significant other watching him at the Masters.



World champion skier Lindsey Vonn is on the course at Augusta National.

Tiger’s mum and Nike founder Phil Knight are also there supporting him, according to Tiger Tracker.

The two went public with their relationship last month, but this is the first time we’ve seen them associate with each other in the real world:

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

