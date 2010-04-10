Tiger Woods Gets Punked By Plane's Banner At The Masters: 'Tiger: Did You Mean Bootyism?'

The FAA wants to have some stern words with a pilot who flew a bit too low over Augusta National’s tournament fields yesterday.



The plane dragged two banners taunting Tiger Woods, the Augusta Chronicle reports.

Remember Tiger telling us he was going to focus on Buddhism to get his life together?

The first banner had a zing for him: “Tiger: Did you mean Bootyism?“

The second: “Sex addict? Yeah. Right. Sure. Me too.”

Watch the video to see the banners:



