Tiger Woods Has Signed Up For The Frys.com Open In October

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods has committed to play the Frys.com Open in northern California on October 6.It will be his first tournament since he crashed out of the PGA Championship with a +7 over two rounds on Aug. 12.



After Frys.com, Woods will head overseas to Australia and Asia, and then play the Presidents Cup in Melbourne in mid-November.

It’s worth noting that the tournament has the highest purse ($5 millIon) of any of the four American tournaments Tiger could have played this fall.

WILL HE EVER COME BACK?: The Best Twitter Reactions From Tiger’s PGA Meltdown >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.