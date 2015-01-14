Tiger Woods' Former Private Island In Sweden Is On Sale For $7.1 Million

William Scott Davis
Stora Rulligen, a private island in Sweden, is on the market for $US7.1 million, listed with Valdi Private Islands.

The island was originally designed for and owned by Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. But the couple never moved in, and sold it to a Swedish millionaire, the current owner, when they split up.

It boasts a private harbour, a rocky shoreline, several acres of untouched woods, a hunting lodge, a large, open yard, and six golf tees.

The island from above.

The private harbour has a docking area. The property also has a private landing strip.

The view of the surrounding lake.

The main lodge is surrounded by a vast, open yard.

The private golf course.

The view off one of the side lodge's front porch.

The living room of the main lodge is bright and very woodsy.

This kitchen area has the feel of a hunting lodge.

The kitchen area sits next to a cozy fireplace.

This eating area looks almost medieval.

One of the bedrooms.

A guest bedroom with very cool tree-furnished bunk beds

A swimming area off the main lodge.

