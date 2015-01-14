Tiger Woods' Former Private Island In Sweden Is On Sale For $7.1 Million

Stora Rulligen, a private island in Sweden, is on the market for $US7.1 million, listed with Valdi Private Islands.

The island was originally designed for and owned by Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. But the couple never moved in, and sold it to a Swedish millionaire, the current owner, when they split up.

It boasts a private harbour, a rocky shoreline, several acres of untouched woods, a hunting lodge, a large, open yard, and six golf tees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.