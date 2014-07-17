Tiger Woods Recovers From Awful Start, Shoots A 3-Under To Stay In The Hunt At The British Open

After a nightmare start, Tiger Woods rallied at his first major championship of the year, shooting at 3-under 69 in first round at the British Open.

He went into the clubhouse tied for 8th place, three back of leader Rory McIlroy.

It’s an impressive return. Tiger had played just two competitive rounds of golf in the last four months coming into the tournament. While he has a history of success at Royal Liverpool, no one knew exactly what to expect.

He started the day in the worst way possible, going bogey-bogey on the first two holes.

But he responded by shooting 5-under over his next 16 holes to post a solid number.

This chip-in on the 11th started a run of five birdies in six holes that put him in competition:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.