Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997 when he was 21 years old beating out 47-year-old American Tom Kite.



Since then, Woods has won three more Masters. Here he is looking like a fresh-faced little boy at his first Masters win:

David Cannon/Getty ImagesFor comparison, here’s what he looks like today:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

