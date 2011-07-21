Tiger Woods Dumps Long-Time Caddie Steve Williams

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods announced on his website today that he is no longer working with Stevie Williams, the caddie who has carried his bag in every PGA tournament for the last 12 years.(Via Golf Channel’s Kelly Tilghman)



Here’s the statement:

I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it’s time for a change. Stevie is an outstanding caddie and a friend and has been instrumental in many of my accomplishments. I wish him great success in the future.”

Williams has been carrying for Adam Scott for most of this summer, while Tiger recovers from his injuries he sustained at The Masters. He hasn’t played since May, when he dropped out of The Player’s Championship after just 9 holes.

There has been some speculation over the last year that there has been tension between the two, ever since Tiger’s sexual indiscretions became public in the fall of 2009. Williams (who spends more time with the golfer than almost anyone) said he knew nothing about Woods’ various affairs and was angry at the golfer for having committed them.

Later, after Woods finished fourth in the 2010 US Open, he complained about his poor club selection in the final round. Tiger later stated that it didn’t not mean there was any problem between them.

3:10pm | Williams “shocked”

Golf Channels’s Kelly Tilghman quotes Williams as “shocked and disappointed” but he plans to continue working with Adam Scott.

