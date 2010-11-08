Tiger Woods Finishes 2010 Without A Single Victory

Photo: AP Images

Francesco Molinari of Italy edged England’s Lee Westwood by one stroke to win the HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai.The pair blew away the field with their shot-for-shot duel all weekend and Westwood’s strong showing in the PGA Tour’s final 2010 event ensures he will finish the year at the world’s No. 1 ranked player



The man he replaced at No. 1, Tiger Woods, finished tied for sixth and will finish the season without a PGA Tour win for the first time since he turned pro in 1996.

