Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating A Billionaire Heir Private Equity Investor

Tiger Woods ex-wife, former model Elin Nordegren “has found love again with wealthy American investor Jamie Dingman,” according to the New York Post, via Dealbreaker.Nordegren has reportedly been dating Dingman “for months.”



In May, gossip sites said that Nordegren had been seeing a banker in Florida for three months, but the relationship had fizzled.

Dingman and Nordegren met at a charity ball in Florida at the beginning of the year, so perhaps he was the mystery financier after all. And clearly, there was no fizzling.

Jamie Dingman is said to be an “accomplished emerging-markets veteran who has represented his father’s interests in China for the past six years.” When he’s not in China, he’s in the Bahamas.

His father, Michael Dingman, is a billionaire who made his money in emerging markets, earlier in Russia and the former Soviet Union. But “spurred by… Jamie, Dingman shifted [his] focus to China. “

In the mid-90s, Jamie worked closely with Russian private equity funds. We think this is him, here.

Dingman, who is said to be very private, has been linked to Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan and Princess Madeleine of Sweden, according to the Post.

“He’s never been so happy. He and Elin have strong feelings for each other. He’s a classic all-American guy. He’s handsome, a total gentleman and low-key. He’s never been in the press,” a friend told the Post.

