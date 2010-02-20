Tiger Woods: Elin Never Hit Me

Tiger Woods just said unequivocally that his wife Elin never hit him.



During his announcement, he said his marriage has never had an instance of domestic abuse, despite rumours to the contrary.

Gerald Posner at the Daily Beast reported Elin hit Tiger after she discovered his dalliances with Rachel Uchitel. Gerald also says she chased Tiger out of their home wielding a golf club.

