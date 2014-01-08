Tiger Woods Made $US83 Million Last Year, And He Has Now Earned $US1.3 Billion In His Career

Tiger Woods made $US83 million last year, according to a new Golf Digest report on golfers’ earnings.

Golf Digest reports $US71 million came from off course endorsements, and the rest was from his tour winnings. Woods didn’t win a major, but won 5 events, and played well throughout the season.

In his lifetime, Woods’ earnings are now estimated at $US1.3 billion. That’s a staggering sum, but it could have been higher if not for his cheating scandal. He was earning $US100 million a year at his peak in 2008 and 2009 just before his fall.

Woods’ haul puts him well clear of other golfers. Phil Mickelson was in second with $US52 million in earnings. Following Mickelson was Arnold Palmer with $US40 million, Jack Nicklaus with $US26 million, then Henrik Stenson with $US22 million, and in sixth was Rory McIlroy with $US21 million.

It’s not a perfect apples to apples comparison, but using Forbes data it seems Woods is way ahead of all other athletes. Woods was the highest paid athlete in the world last year, according to Forbes, which estimated his 2012 earnings at $US78.1 million. The next closest was Roger Federer with $US71.5 million.

The lesson here, for parents, is to make sure your kid plays wussy sports like golf or tennis. Almost no brain damage, and the earnings potential is much, much higher.

The only down side to golf is that it’s expensive. But, you got to spend money to make money, you know? Even if you’re not interested in turning your kid into a cash cow, golf is just awesome. You and your kid will have fun playing. It’s the best sport in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.