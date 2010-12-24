How Did Tiger Woods' Dismal 2010 Stack Up Against His Previous Seasons?

Photo: AP

To say Tiger Woods had a bad year would be an understatement of monstrous proportions. But while most of the attention was on his personal life and performances in the majors, Woods also had the worst season of his career.In 2010, Woods played in 12 PGA events and did not win a single tournament. In fact, his highest finish was a pair of fourth place finishes. He also missed a cut for just the seventh time in 251 career PGA starts.



Those 12 tournaments led to just $1.3 million in tour earnings, the lowest total of his career. And his per tournament average ($108K) is his lowest since 1998.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of his earnings…

That’s quite a fall for a guy that won over $10 million in three of the previous five seasons, and had won at least $5 million every years since 1998. Of course, no wins — and more importantly, no major wins — can put a dent in a golfer’s earning power.

When Tiger drove his SUV into a tree and a bunch of women fell out, it did more than ruin his marriage and his off-the-course earnings. It also blew up his career like a balloon with a grenade in it.

