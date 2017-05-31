Police report says Tiger Woods was found asleep in his car prior to being charged with DUI

Tiger Woods was found asleep in his car with the brake lights and right blinker on when he was arrested and charged with a DUI on Monday morning, according to a police report obtained by ESPN’s Jason Sobel.

Woods was arrested at 3 a.m. in Florida and was released from police custody at 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

According to the report, Woods had to be woken up and “had extremely slow and slurred speech.” The report states that Woods said he was on his way home from golfing and that his story of where he was going and where he was coming from changed several times.

The report indicates that Woods failed several sobriety tests, including walking heel-to-toe on a line, having to raise his arms for balance or stop walking. Woods also could not raise his leg to do a one-leg stand and reportedly said, “Yes, recite the national anthem backwards” when asked if he understood directions to recite the alphabet backwards.

The report indicates that Woods scored a 0.00 on the breath test. In a statement on Monday, Woods said alcohol was not involved and that he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods recently underwent his fourth back surgery in four years.

“I expect more from myself too,” Woods said of his arrest. “I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Here is the report, via Sobel:

