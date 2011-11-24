Tiger Woods Is Getting $3 Million To Show Up And Play Golf In Abu Dhabi

Photo: AP Images

Tiger Woods surprised some people last week when he announced that he will start his 2012 season with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and not the traditional PGA Tour event in San Diego.The AP termed the decision a “coup” for the tournament and its manager Faisal al-Sheikh.



But the coup wasn’t free. The AP reports that Tiger will receive an appearance fee of around $3 million to play in the event.

HSBC is one of the big corporate sponsors of the Tiger Woods Foundation, which may have also played a part in the decision.

The event takes place Jan. 26-29, and is expected to draw one of the strongest European Tour fields of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.