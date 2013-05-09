Tiger Woods Gets Drunk At The Party Of The Year, Is On The Golf Range In Florida Hours Later

Vonn’s Instagram ‘selfie’ on the red carpet

According to a report from US Weekly, Tiger Woods got drunk at the after party of the Met Gala on Monday night and had a little trouble walking up the stairs.



Woods and his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn went to the after party at the Boom Boom Room on top of the Standard Hotel together where they reportedly chatted, danced, and kissed all night.

A source told US Weekly that “Tiger looked uncomfortable,” and that at around 2 a.m. when the couple left, Woods fell when he was walking up a flight of stairs and stayed on the ground until Vonn came to help him up.

Woods must have gotten on a flight pretty soon after this because he was at TPC, a golf course in Florida, by noon on Tuesday.

Judging from her tweet at 3:28 a.m., Vonn had a great time too:

Had an amazing time at the MET. Thx to Anna Wintour and @vouge for styling me, & of course thx to my amazing man for being my date. Night :) — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) May 7, 2013

