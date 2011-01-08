Tiger Woods Dropped From The Cover Of His Own Game

Photo: EA Sports

One week into 2011, having not yet swung a golf club in competition, Tiger Woods is already having a terrible year. Golf Digest ended a 13-year partnership with Woods yesterday, just 2 weeks after Gillette shunned him, declining to renew his endorsement deal before the New Year.



And Electronic Arts is dropping the golfer from the cover of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters, deciding to feature a waving yellow flag in his place. His name and picture have been shrouded in the background.

Having Augusta National in the game is a giant step for EA’s widely popular golf franchise. Video game golfers have dreamed of playing on America’s most hallowed course and decades after the “sport” began, they’re finally getting their chance.

The real-life course in Georgia only has around 300 members and is strictly invitation only. Oh, and women can’t be members. The game boasts some female golfers and a create-a-player mode, so ladies will be able to tread on Augusta’s links for the first time without having to ask for a man’s permission. Hey, it’s not the real thing, but it’s a baby step.

As for Woods, it’s not all bad news. At least he gets to stay in the title, and he’ll be featured on the PlayStation 3’s collector’s edition of the game, which costs an extra $10.

