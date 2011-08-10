Tiger Woods Was All Alone On The Driving Range At 6:30 This Morning

Nike would like you to know that Tiger Woods is really dedicated to his craft.



They just tweeted out this picture of him with the message: “At 6:30 am this morning @TigerWoods was the only athlete on the range at #PGAChamp”

Photo: NikeGolf

(via Golf Channel’s Kelly Tilghman)

Woods is preparing for the PGA Championship which beings tomorrow. You can interpret this is a man so devoted to winning that he got up before any of his competitors to get the jump on the day. Or as a solitary tragic figure on a lonely epic quest after being abandoned by all his friends.

Or as a guy who has to golf at 6:30 a.m. in order to not be bothered by obnoxious fans and/or media. (Either way it’s pretty good marketing.)

He’s also scheduled to have a press conference from the Atlanta Athletic Club at 10:30 this morning. We’ll let you know if he says anything interesting. (Particularly about Steve Williams.)

