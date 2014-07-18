Guy Gets Hit In The Face With A Tiger Woods Drive, Barely Reacts

Tiger Woods lost a drive right on his 17th hole of the day at the Open Championship, hitting a man in the face on the bounce.

The man was inside the ropes, so we’re assuming he works for the tournament in some capacity.

Look at how professional he keeps it. He gets hit in the head, walks back a step, and talks to his friend like nothing happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.