Tiger Woods Hit A Drive Into Some Guy's Beer At The Masters

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is playing at the Masters right now.



Even though it’s nearly impossible to follow him, there are reports coming out of Augusta that he plopped a drive into a patron’s beer at the third hole.

From Rick Reilly and Yahoo!’s Jay Busbee:

Tiger Woods put a shot into some dude’s beer. Were it any other major, that would’ve been a mortgage payment’s worth of beer spilled. — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 11, 2013

Apparently, Tiger’s drive on 3 smashed into a guy’s cup of beer. So, like me, beer saved that man’s life. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) April 11, 2013

There’s no video yet because Tiger’s round isn’t being shown on TV or online.

But maybe later in the day it will surface.

As Busbee noted, beer is super-cheap at Augusta:

