Tiger Woods Hit A Drive Into Some Guy's Beer At The Masters

Tony Manfred

David Cannon/Getty Images
Tiger Woods is playing at the Masters right now.

Even though it’s nearly impossible to follow him, there are reports coming out of Augusta that he plopped a drive into a patron’s beer at the third hole.

From Rick Reilly and Yahoo!’s Jay Busbee:

There’s no video yet because Tiger’s round isn’t being shown on TV or online.

But maybe later in the day it will surface.

As Busbee noted, beer is super-cheap at Augusta:

