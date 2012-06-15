Tiger Woods Would Be Setting The World On Fire Today If He Could Fix This One Flaw

Photo: ESPN

Tiger Woods is right near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open right now.But he’s playing way better than his score indicates.



His driving accuracy has been on point (he hasn’t missed a fairway).

His putting, while not spectacular, has been fine (he hasn’t missed any short putts).

His short game (a potential issue) has been a non-factor since he has only needed to hit one chip shot all day.

BUT, his distance control is absolutely killing him. He’s bombing simple 150-yard approach shots past the flag on almost every hole (Nos. 9, 10, 12, 14, and 16 to be specific).

It’s not hurting him that much because he’s still hitting the green. But it’s killing his scoring chances. He’s leaving himself 30- and 40-foot putts where he could be leaving himself 15-20 footers.

If he is able to reign that in, look out.

