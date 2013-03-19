IT'S OFFICIAL: Tiger Woods Is Dating Lindsey Vonn

The rumours were true, Tiger Woods is dating world-champion skier Lindsey Vonn.



The couple jointly announced it on Twitter and Facebook this morning, posting this photo with the explanation:

“This season has been great so far and I’m happy with my wins at Torrey and Doral. Something nice that’s happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months we have become very close and are now dating. We thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. We want to continue our relationship, privately, as an ordinary couple and continue to compete as athletes.”

It’s his first public relationship since getting divorced.

Photo: Tiger Woods Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.