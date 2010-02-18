Tiger Woods Is Back!

Tiger Woods will speak at a small press conference on Friday, Feb. 19.



He is expected to discuss his past behaviour and future plans, Bloomberg reports.

He won’t be taking questions.

It will be the first time he has appeared in public since his Thanksgiving accident. He has been absent from the golf course ever since.

From Bloomberg:

“Tiger Woods will be speaking to a small group of friends, colleagues and close associates at 11:00am EST Friday at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida,” the statement said. “Tiger plans to discuss his past and his future and he plans to apologise for his behaviour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.