Tiger Woods Falls Apart At The British Open

After posting a solid first-round score on Thursday, Tiger Woods gave it all back in a disastrous 5-over second round at the British Open.

He came into the day in contention for the lead. He finished the day in danger of missing the cut. He now sits at +2 for the tournament. The cut line is projected at +2 with a decent portion of the field still out on the course.

Tiger started his round with a double bogey on the 1st and a bogey on the 2nd. He steadied the ship for a while, making 14-straight pars, but never put himself in position to make birdies.

Sitting at even-par on the 17th hole, he blew up. He hit a ball out of bounds and made triple-bogey to move to 3-over. He was visibly frustrated:

He was in danger of missing the cut going to the 18th hole. At +3, he needed a birdie to get to the cut line of +2.

He made a little 8-footer to make the cut:

He’ll almost definitely play the weekend, but he’s way, way back of Rory McIlroy, who’s at -11.

We didn’t expect much from Tiger coming into the tournament. He’d only played two rounds of competitive golf in the last four months. But he gave fans and himself hope by playing himself contention yesterday, only to collapse on Friday.

