Tiger Woods 'Confessed Everything' About His Past To Lindsey Vonn

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn admitted on Facebook Monday that the rumours are true, and they are dating.



This is Woods’ first public relationship since his scandal and some wonder why any woman would ever date him after what happened.

Well, it seems like Vonn is OK with his past because he laid it all out on the table for her. A source close to the couple told US Weekly:

“He confessed everything in his past to her and stuff – they’re really into each other.”

This was probably an important thing for Vonn considering she was one of the many people making fun of Woods in the wake of his scandal.

The source also said the couple is very happy, and not living together yet.

Here’s their announcement from Facebook:

Tiger Woods Facebook

