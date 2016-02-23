Report: Tiger Woods' condition has worsened and there is 'no foreseeable return' to golf

In December, when we last heard from Tiger Woods, he gave a depressing press conference about the state of his back.

At the time, Tiger said his rehab consisted of walking, he was playing video games to pass the time, and there was “no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Now, according to Robert Lusetich, author of “Unplayable: An Inside Account of Tiger’s Most Tumultuous Season,” Tiger’s future to golf seems in jeopardy, as his condition has worsened.

I’m told #TigerWoods condition worsened. He can’t move well; painful to sit. Sits in car with seat fully reclined. No forseeable return. Sad

Lusetich didn’t elaborate further, but this is more depressing news on top of a bleak press conference three months ago.

As Tiger noted in December, he’s had three surgeries on his back, so the recovery would take a long time. He told a story in an interview with Time in December about how his back was once so bad, he bent over, fell down, and couldn’t get up in his own backyard.

At 40 years old, with a serious medical history, things are pointing in the wrong direction for Tiger. Hopefully his rehab improves, at least to the point where he can live comfortably, even if he can’t get back on the golf course.

