17 Reasons Tiger Woods Has The Most Intense Work Ethic In Golf

In a statement announcing that he would miss the Masters because of a serious back surgery, Tiger Woods vowed to return to golf this summer.

That’s insane. PGA golfer Graham DeLaet had the same surgery, and it took him a year to recover.

It’s a testament to Tiger’s work ethic and competitiveness that he even thinks there’s a chance he could play in a few months.

Whether it’s completely changing his swing or working out with the Navy SEALs, history has shown that Tiger is going to do everything humanly possible to become a better player.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.