17 Reasons Tiger Woods Has The Most Intense Work Ethic In Golf

In a statement announcing that he would miss the Masters because of a serious back surgery, Tiger Woods vowed to return to golf this summer.
That’s insane. PGA golfer Graham DeLaet had the same surgery, and it took him a year to recover.
It’s a testament to Tiger’s work ethic and competitiveness that he even thinks there’s a chance he could play in a few months.
Whether it’s completely changing his swing or working out with the Navy SEALs, history has shown that Tiger is going to do everything humanly possible to become a better player.
He practices before and after competitive rounds: He was spotted playing in the dark at the 2011 PGA Championship.
In his book, 'The Big Miss,' ex-coach Hank Haney claimed that Tiger was obsessed with the military.
Not only did he go on six excursions at Navy SEAL 'kill houses,' he seriously considering trying to join the SEALs before his agent talked him out of it.
His former coach claims that he injured himself doing insane, Olympic-style weightlifting exercises to get stronger.
6:30 a.m. - One hour of cardio. Choice between endurance runs, sprints or biking.
7:30 a.m. - One hour of lower weight training. 60-70 per cent of normal lifting weight, high reps and multiple sets.
8:30 a.m. - High protein/low-fat breakfast. Typically includes egg-white omelet with vegetables.
9:00 a.m. - Two hours on the golf course. Hit on the range and work on swing.
11:00 a.m. - Practice putting for 30 minutes to an hour.
Noon - Play nine holes.
1:30 p.m. - High protein/low-fat lunch. Typically includes grilled chicken or fish, salad and vegetables.
2:00 p.m. - Three-to-four hours on the golf course. Work on swing, short game and occasionally play another nine holes.
6:30 p.m. - 30 minutes of upper weight training. High reps.
7:00 p.m. - Dinner and rest.
From Robert Lusetich at Fox Sports:
Once, at the Masters, when Mickelson watched his rival (Tiger) hit a three-wood past his driver, he asked Woods if he always hit fairway woods so far.
'No,' said Woods, pulling his tee from the ground before marching down the fairway, 'Sometimes further.'
Source: Fox Sports
He doesn't take it easy on his girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn. She says he wins every time they play ping pong or tennis.
