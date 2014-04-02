17 Reasons Tiger Woods Has The Most Intense Work Ethic In Golf

Tony Manfred
Tiger woods jacked 12Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a statement announcing that he would miss the Masters because of a serious back surgery, Tiger Woods vowed to return to golf this summer.

That’s insane. PGA golfer Graham DeLaet had the same surgery, and it took him a year to recover.

It’s a testament to Tiger’s work ethic and competitiveness that he even thinks there’s a chance he could play in a few months.

Whether it’s completely changing his swing or working out with the Navy SEALs, history has shown that Tiger is going to do everything humanly possible to become a better player.

He played with a broken leg and torn ACL at the 2008 US Open and won.

Source: ESPN

He felt guilty about using an air tank while spearfishing, so he learned to free dive without one.

Source: OC Register

He changed his swing in 2002 after winning eight majors because it wasn't perfect enough.

Source: Time

He practices before and after competitive rounds: He was spotted playing in the dark at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Source: Nike Golf

All he cares about is winning, as this exchange with ESPN shows:

Source: ESPN

He loved the military, so he reportedly tried to join the Navy SEALs.

In his book, 'The Big Miss,' ex-coach Hank Haney claimed that Tiger was obsessed with the military.

Not only did he go on six excursions at Navy SEAL 'kill houses,' he seriously considering trying to join the SEALs before his agent talked him out of it.

When he was 14 he said he could be the Michael Jordan of golf.

Source: Golf.com

His former coach claims that he injured himself doing insane, Olympic-style weightlifting exercises to get stronger.

Source: ESPN

This quote about why he plays golf:

Source: Golf Channel

He sent a motivational text to fellow Nike man Rory McIlroy during his slump.

From McIlroy:

'He told me to get my finger out of my arse and win this week.'

Source: Jason Sobel

He's obsessed with working out. He works out from 2 to 10 hours per day when he's not golfing.

Source: Tiger Woods

He keeps a strict diet. He usually eats an egg-white omelet for breakfast.

Source: Tiger Woods

He has a crazy, 12-hour daily routine.

From his website:

6:30 a.m. - One hour of cardio. Choice between endurance runs, sprints or biking.

7:30 a.m. - One hour of lower weight training. 60-70 per cent of normal lifting weight, high reps and multiple sets.

8:30 a.m. - High protein/low-fat breakfast. Typically includes egg-white omelet with vegetables.

9:00 a.m. - Two hours on the golf course. Hit on the range and work on swing.

11:00 a.m. - Practice putting for 30 minutes to an hour.

Noon - Play nine holes.

1:30 p.m. - High protein/low-fat lunch. Typically includes grilled chicken or fish, salad and vegetables.

2:00 p.m. - Three-to-four hours on the golf course. Work on swing, short game and occasionally play another nine holes.

6:30 p.m. - 30 minutes of upper weight training. High reps.

7:00 p.m. - Dinner and rest.

He doesn't joke around on the course.

From Robert Lusetich at Fox Sports:

Once, at the Masters, when Mickelson watched his rival (Tiger) hit a three-wood past his driver, he asked Woods if he always hit fairway woods so far.

'No,' said Woods, pulling his tee from the ground before marching down the fairway, 'Sometimes further.'

Source: Fox Sports

He fired an iconic death stare at his ex-caddie after their messy breakup.

He doesn't take it easy on his girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn. She says he wins every time they play ping pong or tennis.

Source: USA Today

Despite his recent drought, he doesn't just want to beat Nicklaus, he still wants to win 20 majors.

Source: Telegraph

