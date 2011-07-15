Tiger Woods Is Coming Back In August

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods is eyeing August 31 for his return to the golf course.Notah Begay, Tiger’s roommate at Stanford, announced that Woods will be part of the field at the Notah Begay III Foundation Challenge.



The one-day charity event was originally scheduled for July 5, but Begay postponed it when Tiger ruled himself out because of a leg injury.

Given that Begay wants Woods involved badly enough to delay the entire event, you’ve got to think that Tiger will be ready to participate this time around.

It’s unknown whether Tiger will return before that date, but it seems like a good bet that he’ll be on the course on August 31st.

The embattled golfer has missed the last two majors because of an injury he sustained at April’s Masters Tournament.

