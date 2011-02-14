Tiger Woods Collapses Again (And A Hole-In-One Wins The Dubai Desert Classic)

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods watchers were excited today, to see that the golfer who hasn’t won a tournament in 15 months began the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic just one shot back of the leader.But the man who made Sunday dominance his trademark, folded on this Sunday, shooting a 75, including a crushing double-bogey on 18.



Tiger blamed heavy winds, which exposed the flaws in his new swing. He obviously still has a lot of kinks to work out, though it’s clear that he hasn’t lost his touch completely. He’s had some great round in the last few months, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see him put four consecutive ones together in a weekend.

Meanwhile, his troubles once again overshadowed the good golf being played, specifically that of Alvaro Quiros, who won the tournament by one stroke after scoring an ace on the 11th hole. Click here to see the highlights.

