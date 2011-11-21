Tiger Woods Clinches Presidents Cup For United States

Photo: AP Images

Is he back? Well, for one weekend he was.By defeating Aaron Baddeley 4&3, Tiger Woods provided the United States with the decisive point on Sunday to clinch the Presidents Cup. The United States won the tournament 19-15. It was the fourth straight win for the U.S. over the International team.



Tiger’s play also vindicated Captain Fred Couples’ decision to include Tiger on the roster.

Woods lost his first three matches of the Presidents Cup in Australia, including one in which he didn’t win a single hole. But before Woods won his singles match on Sunday, he teamed with Dustin Johnson on Saturday to win a match in which they trailed by a hole early on.

