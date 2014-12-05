Tiger Woods Returns To Golf, Botches 4 Easy Chip Shots In Awful Round

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge, a charity tournament he organizes in Florida.

It didn’t go well. He shot a 77 and is currently in last place.

Tiger hasn’t played since the PGA Championship in August to rest his ailing back, so you knew he’d be rusty. But the weirdest thing about his round is that he keeps chunking simple chip shots.

He chunked one on the 8th hole:





And then he chunked two-straight chips on the 15th hole:











On the 17th, he did it again:



2014 was a nightmare year for Tiger.





He has a new swing coach and his back should be healthier in 2015, but he clearly has a long way to go.

